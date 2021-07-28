Advertisement

Olympics Day 5 highlights: Gymnastics, basketball & swimmer Ledecky’s first Tokyo gold

(KFYR)
By NBC Sports
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(NBC) - Watch Wednesday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

MEDAL COUNTS: Tokyo Olympics

GYMNASTICS

Sam Mikulak sticks 14.533 vault in all-around final

U.S. gymnastics veteran Sam Mikulak stuck the landing on his vault attempt in the Olympic individual all-around final, earning a 14.533, besting his 14.133 qualification performance.

BASKETBALL

U.S. bests ROC to win inaugural women’s 3x3 basketball gold

Seven points from Stefanie Dolson and strong defense helped the U.S. women take down ROC in the first-ever Olympic women’s 3x3 basketball gold medal game.

Team USA’s Damian Lillard erupts for 21 points against Iran

Damian Lillard was a menace beyond the arc against Iran, racking up 21 points to help Team USA earn its first win of the Tokyo Olympics.

SWIMMING

Ohashi scrapes past Walsh and Douglass for 200m IM gold

In an incredibly tight race, Japan’s Yui Ohashi scraped past Team USA swimmers Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass for Tokyo Olympic gold in the women’s 200m individual medley.

Katie Ledecky shines in first Olympic women’s 1500 final

Katie Ledecky captured her first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics and the first ever won by a female swimmer in the 1500m freestyle. Teammate Erica Sullivan closed late to win silver, to Ledecky’s elation.

