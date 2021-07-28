Northeastern Nebraska school to closing for lack of students

NEWCASTLE, Neb. (AP) - A northeastern Nebraska school is closing its doors because of a lack of students.

The Sioux City Journal reports that the Hartington-Newcastle School Board voted in June to close the Newcastle building, which most recently had taught only 18 children in pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, and first-grade classes. School officials cited the dwindling population of students from Newcastle, a village of around 325 that lies about 107 miles northwest of Omaha.

Starting this fall, all students will attend classes in Hartington, about a half-hour drive from Newcastle. That will consist of only three first-graders and a handful of pre-kindergarten students.

