Northeastern Nebraska school to closing for lack of students

Empty desk at school
Empty desk at school(WWNY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEWCASTLE, Neb. (AP) - A northeastern Nebraska school is closing its doors because of a lack of students.

The Sioux City Journal reports that the Hartington-Newcastle School Board voted in June to close the Newcastle building, which most recently had taught only 18 children in pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, and first-grade classes. School officials cited the dwindling population of students from Newcastle, a village of around 325 that lies about 107 miles northwest of Omaha.

Starting this fall, all students will attend classes in Hartington, about a half-hour drive from Newcastle. That will consist of only three first-graders and a handful of pre-kindergarten students.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

