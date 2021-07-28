Nebraska governor hopeful Herbster loses running mate

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The running mate for Nebraska governor hopeful Charles Herbster has announced that she’s bowing out of the race, citing the time commitment required to campaign.

Theresa Thibodeau, a former state lawmaker, and Douglas County Republican Party leader, says she would withdraw from the ticket. Thibodeau says she didn’t think she’d be able to devote the time necessary to continue with the campaign.

Herbster had selected Thibodeau even though the state Republican Party hasn’t yet held its primary election to name its gubernatorial nominee.

