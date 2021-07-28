Nebraska DOT to re-evaluate dangerous Wahoo intersection

WAHOO, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska highway officials plan to take another look at what many west of the Omaha-metro are calling “a dangerous intersection.”

Funeral services were held this week for three siblings killed in a crash at the intersection of Highways 77 and 109.

The Wahoo City Council at its meeting Tuesday night approved a resolution demanding the state take another look at making the major intersection safer.

“Our resolution is pretty demanding. It even has the word ‘demand’ in it twice because something has to be done,” Wahoo Mayor Jerry Johnson said Wednesday.

Nebraska Department of Transportation officials seem to be listening.

Last week, they told 6 News that traffic signals wouldn’t make the intersection safer. But Wednesday, they said they are in the early stages of planning to evaluate it again.

Five people have died at the intersection, located north of Wahoo, in the past 10 months: a husband and wife last fall, then the three siblings last week.

“This is important,” Johnson said. “We’ve got to save lives somehow.”

Johnson signed an online petition, along with 11,000 others, urging that something — anything — be done to make the Highway 77/109 intersection safer.

One lane — with traffic traveling 65 miles per hour or faster — doesn’t have to stop. The others do, but then have to navigate six lanes of traffic to safety.

In a small community like Wahoo, people — neighbors and rescue crews — know the victims.

“It really shakes up a community,” Johnson said. “t shakes up EMS and police because they know the people. It draws on the mindset of the community. We have to stay on this one.”

There is no timeline for when the state will begin its re-evaluation of the intersection. Neighbors say it can’t come soon enough.

NDOT issued a statement Wednesday evening:

“We are still awaiting the final results from the investigation from our partners in law enforcement. At the request of our local partners, NDOT is in the early stages of planning an evaluation of this intersection. When evaluating this intersection, we are looking at utilizing traditional methods of evaluation and monitoring in addition to methods which include different uses of technology. Information gained from this evaluation aids us in better understanding as to how the intersection operates in different situations.”

