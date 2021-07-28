Advertisement

Joslyn Art Museum reveals new building design

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New year, new look: The Joslyn Art Museum has unveiled a new design of the building.

The future 42,000 square foot pavilion will have day-lit galleries that will be expanding the museum’s gallery space by more than a third.

There will also be outdoor art experiences and a new public drive and entrance. The work will happen in four phases, closing in May 2022 and reopening in 2024.

“Joslyn Art Museum is one of Nebraska’s greatest assets, and Snøhetta’s energized, inspired work on our twenty-first-century expansion has set the stage for the next phase of the Museum’s life while honoring its storied past. Snøhetta’s visionary design celebrates what Joslyn means to us, to our city, and to Nebraska. This project will allow us to show more art, welcome more people, elevate the Museum visitor experience, and strengthen community connections in a space sure to become one of the most celebrated and beloved buildings in the region.”

Joslyn Art Museum’s Executive Director & CEO, Jack Becker

