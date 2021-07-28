Joslyn Art Musem reveals new building desgin

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New year, new look, the Joslyn Art Musem unveiled a new design of the building.

The future 42,000 square foot pavilion will have day-lit galleries that will be expanding the museum’s gallery space by more than a third.

Led by international architectural firm @snohetta in partnership with #Omaha’s Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture, the expansion marks a new chapter in the Museum’s vision for public access to the arts through a comprehensive redesign. — Joslyn Art Museum (@joslynartmuseum) July 27, 2021

There will also be outdoor art experiences and a new public drive and entrance. The work will happen in four phases, closing in May 2022 and reopening in 2024.

“Joslyn Art Museum is one of Nebraska’s greatest assets, and Snøhetta’s energized, inspired work on our twenty-first-century expansion has set the stage for the next phase of the Museum’s life while honoring its storied past. Snøhetta’s visionary design celebrates what Joslyn means to us, to our city, and to Nebraska. This project will allow us to show more art, welcome more people, elevate the Museum visitor experience, and strengthen community connections in a space sure to become one of the most celebrated and beloved buildings in the region.”

