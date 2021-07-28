Get a sneak-peek at pavilion as Riverfront construction continues
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Work at Gene Leahy Mall continues to progress.
Omaha Riverfront tweeted photos Wednesday of the new performance pavilion, saying the “iconic structure is being built off-site and will be delivered in pieces for assembly.”
The pavilion will be located at the heart of the mall. The entire space will feature a large lawn with a sculpture garden and shaded seating.
It’s scheduled to open next year.
The Riverfront will also feature a science center, water features, and playgrounds.
