Get a sneak-peek at pavilion as Riverfront construction continues

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Work at Gene Leahy Mall continues to progress.

Omaha Riverfront tweeted photos Wednesday of the new performance pavilion, saying the “iconic structure is being built off-site and will be delivered in pieces for assembly.”

The pavilion will be located at the heart of the mall. The entire space will feature a large lawn with a sculpture garden and shaded seating.

It’s scheduled to open next year.

The Riverfront will also feature a science center, water features, and playgrounds.

