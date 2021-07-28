First Alert Traffic: Multiple-vehicle crash on the Mormon Bridge snags evening commute
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities advised eastbound commuters Wednesday afternoon to avoid the Mormon Bridge after a pile-up crash was reported on Interstate 680 at 30th Street.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation put an alert out just after 4 p.m.
Police were advising drivers to use Interstates 80 or 480 to make their way east of the Omaha-metro.
Eastbound lanes were reopened just after 5:30 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.