First Alert Traffic: Multiple-vehicle crash on the Mormon Bridge snags evening commute

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities advised eastbound commuters Wednesday afternoon to avoid the Mormon Bridge after a pile-up crash was reported on Interstate 680 at 30th Street.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation put an alert out just after 4 p.m.

#OmahaMetro #OPD is out with a crash on the Mormon Bridge. Nebraska 511 Travel Information: "I-680 eastbound: Crash." https://t.co/kdlujmQnjD pic.twitter.com/lVr2kNyyBx — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) July 28, 2021

Police were advising drivers to use Interstates 80 or 480 to make their way east of the Omaha-metro.

Avoid I680 E at 30th St. Multi-vehicle crash. Expect delays, use I-80 E or I-480 — Sgt.Jason Menning (@OPDSgtMenning) July 28, 2021

Eastbound lanes were reopened just after 5:30 p.m.

