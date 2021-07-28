Advertisement

First Alert Traffic: Multiple-vehicle crash on the Mormon Bridge snags evening commute

A multiple-vehicle crash snagged eastbound Interstate 680 commuters Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
A multiple-vehicle crash snagged eastbound Interstate 680 commuters Wednesday, July 28, 2021.(Nebraska Department of Transportation)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities advised eastbound commuters Wednesday afternoon to avoid the Mormon Bridge after a pile-up crash was reported on Interstate 680 at 30th Street.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation put an alert out just after 4 p.m.

Police were advising drivers to use Interstates 80 or 480 to make their way east of the Omaha-metro.

Eastbound lanes were reopened just after 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second...
Nugent: Big Ten misses great opportunity to help Huskers
Jake Gardner, accused of manslaughter for the shooting death of James Scurlock in May 2020,...
Jake Gardner family files lawsuit against Douglas County, special prosecutor
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday, July 27, 2021, that...
Nebraska, Iowa governors oppose CDC mask guidance
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

This March 20, 2019, aerial photo shows flooding near the Platte River in Plattsmouth, Neb.,...
Plattsmouth council sinks Missouri River boat club road repairs
How to help Omaha first-responders at an incident scene
Troopers arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he jumped the fence at the Governor’s...
NSP: Man trespasses at Nebraska Governor’s Mansion, found with meth
Omaha’s NP Dodge Park athletic fields, marina to be renovated
Omaha Riverfront developers gave a sneak-peek Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the structure being...
Get a sneak-peek at pavilion as Riverfront construction continues