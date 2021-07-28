Detailed safety proposals presented at Blackstone meeting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a follow-up about the safety concerns in the Blackstone District at a Tuesday night meeting.

Detailed safety proposals are being presented at the Cottonwood Hotel. Most of the ideas involve plans to slow down traffic along Farnam with turn-only lanes and narrowing the other lanes.

The hope is construction could begin next year on whatever changes are picked. Last month, a young woman was seriously injured by an SUV as she ran across the street.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.