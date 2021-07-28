David’s Evening Forecast - Intense heat this evening, relief on the horizon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures soaring into the upper 90s around the metro this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. The heat combined with high humidity pushing our heat index into the 105 to 110 degree range. We will stay very hot and humid all evening long, temperatures only falling to 89 by 10pm. The heat index likely in the triple digits until 9 or 10pm. Conditions slowly cool to around 78 by Thursday morning, but it will likely still feel like 82 to start the day.

Staying hot this evening (WOWT)

With another very warm start, we can expect more hot and humid weather on Thursday. A cold front will be moving into the area, but unfortunately not quite quick enough to spare us the heat! Highs likely top out around or just warmer than 95 degrees, with our heat index once again topping 100 degrees.

The cold front will finally move in by Friday, bringing us a few scattered storms in the morning on Friday. We should see dry weather for the midday hours, but storm chances return by the evening and overnight. Some stronger storms with heavy downpours are possible, though significant severe weather is not expected. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible with the heavier storms. The rain should exit quickly on Saturday, leaving a much more pleasant weekend with highs in the middle 80s. The more typical summer weather will stick around through at least early next week.

