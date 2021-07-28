Advertisement

Council Bluffs food pantry goes mobile to reach elderly and families

By Ashly Richardson
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Imagine struggling to put food on the table. Now imagine struggling to get to a place that can help you.

One Omaha-metro food pantry is now adding a new way to get food to everyone in need.

“The need existed before the pandemic created a different dynamic.”

Loren and Avery Knauss are an uncle-niece duo doing everything they can to help those in need of food. Loren oversees the Story Street Pantry in Council Bluffs.

Up until now, if you needed food you would have to drive to one of Story Street’s locations.

“We learned that no matter where you put a pantry, there’s still going to be a number of people with mobility issues, either a lack of transportation or health issues,” said Loren Knauss, Story Street Pantry Executive Director.

Now, they have added this trailer that hauls nearly 8,000 pounds of food to each site they go to.

Avery volunteers whenever she can. The mobile food pantry has only been out for a few weeks now. She says she can tell it’s already making a difference.

“I see a lot of people through my community at school and just where I live who definitely need food and need help but don’t have a lot of resources or ways to get it,” said Avery Knauss, volunteer.

Loren says the need isn’t going away anytime soon because the pandemic is now having long-term effects on families.

“We are just transitioning back into normal mode and what we are finding is that because of the pandemic, it’s the savings. People have depleted their savings.”

The Story Street mobile food pantry will focus on daycares and senior living facilities to reach the people that may struggle to drive to one of their locations.

