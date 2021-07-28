Advertisement

‘Arthur’ to end in early 2022 after 25 seasons

"Arthur" is the longest-running children's animated series.
"Arthur" is the longest-running children's animated series.(WGBH Educational Foundation)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “Arthur,” a beloved children’s show on PBS is coming to an end in early 2022, after its 25th and final season.

Screenwriter Kathy Waugh revealed the news during a recent episode of the “Finding DW” podcast.

“Arthur is no longer in production,” Waugh said in the podcast. “We had our wrap party two years ago. I think [PBS] made a mistake, and I think Arthur should come back and I know I’m not alone in thinking they made a mistake.”

The show’s executive producer, Carol Greenwald, told NPR in a statement that “Arthur” will still be available on PBS KIDS for years to come.

The animated series is known for teaching kindness and empathy through various life lessons. The first episode aired in 1996 and is the longest-running children’s animated series in history.

“Arthur” is based on the books by Marc Brown and follows the adventures of an 8-year-old aardvark and his family and friends, according to the show’s description in IMDB.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second...
Nugent: Big Ten misses great opportunity to help Huskers
Jake Gardner, accused of manslaughter for the shooting death of James Scurlock in May 2020,...
Jake Gardner family files lawsuit against Douglas County, special prosecutor
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday, July 27, 2021, that...
Nebraska, Iowa governors oppose CDC mask guidance
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
NY to require state employees to get vaccines or get tested
Police say theater workers cleaning up after a showing of “The Forever Purge” Monday night...
1 arrested in shooting that wounded TikTok star, killed teen
A sign reminds people that masks and social distancing is required at the Holland America...
New CDC guidelines set off rush to reimpose mask mandates
The Department of Veteran Affairs is now requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine (AP...
EXPLAINER: Why masks are again advised for everyone indoors
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban...
Fed notes improving economy, a step toward easing support