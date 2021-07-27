Tuesday July 27 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports more than 100 new cases

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Keep scrolling to find helpful links and other information, including phone numbers to call for help getting signed up for your vaccine.

‘Wear a mask if you are in public’

The Douglas County Health Department responded to the updated CDC guidance on wearing masks with a sentence in its daily COVID-19 update Tuesday:

“In light of the new CDC guidance, DCHD encourages everyone to wear a mask if you are in public,” the release states.

OPS vaccination clinic

Omaha Public Schools are sharing a flyer — written in Spanish and English — to get the word out about its upcoming vaccine clinics.

The clinics are scheduled for this week and next week at several Omaha-metro schools.

THURSDAY

Noon-7 p.m. at Omaha South High School , located at 4519 S. 24th St. in Omaha

Noon-6 p.m. at Bryan Middle School, located at 8210 S. 42nd St. in Bellevue

FRIDAY

Noon-6 p.m. at Omaha South High School , located at 4519 S. 24th St. in Omaha

8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Bryan Middle School, located at 8210 S. 42nd St. in Bellevue

SATURDAY

9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Omaha South High School, located at 4519 S. 24th St. in Omaha

Next week’s clinics will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday at Norris, Beveridge, and Marrs middle schools.

Omaha Public Schools are sharing this flyer — written in Spanish and English — to spread the word about its upcoming vaccine clinics. (Omaha Public Schools via VGA)

Vaccination clinics at Saturday events

The health department announced two new mobile vaccination clinics during Saturday events.

Vaccinations will be available from 2 to 6 p.m. during Maha Music Festival at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village. Charles Drew Health Center will also have a clinic from noon to 4 p.m. during Native Omaha Days at Zion Baptist Church, 2215 Grant St.

The CDC reported today that only 30% of students ages 12-17 have been vaccinated. The Douglas County Health Department... Posted by Jean Stothert on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Douglas County cases update

DCHD reported Tuesday it had confirmed 112 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the past day, bringing the local total to 73,186 positive cases.

The seven-day rolling average is now 57 cases. Two weeks ago, it was 24; a month ago, it was 11.

The local death toll remains at 737.

The health department also reported Tuesday that local hospitals were 80% full, with 292 beds available; and ICU beds were 71% full with 109 beds available. Of those patients, 36 were hospitalized with COVID-19, 19 of them in ICUs, and 10 on ventilators. DCHD is also monitoring eight other patients for signs of COVID-19.

The DCHD COVID-19 dashboard no longer reports COVID-19 recoveries.

56.2% of all Douglas County Residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 Vaccine.

13,529 residents ages 12-15 years old have received at least one dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine.

For more Douglas County COVID-19 Vaccination data visit: https://t.co/EgL541n4Xi pic.twitter.com/tmtFdlZHes — DouglasCoHealthDept (@HealthDouglasCo) July 27, 2021

Nebraska health officials worry about uptick in COVID cases

(AP) - Public health officials have expressed growing concern about an increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Nebraska, primarily among residents who haven’t been vaccinated.

Officials say they were worried about the slow but steady increase in infected people who end up hospitalized, putting pressure on COVID-19 treatment units. Nebraska reported 978 new cases in the week ending Thursday.

That’s a 42% increase over the previous week and exactly double the 489 new cases logged two weeks earlier. Most other states have seen larger increases, especially Southern states with lower vaccination rates.

Nebraska’s growth rate ranks 41st nationally.

EVERY state experienced an increase in cases last week.



The majority arriving in hospitals are unvaccinated individuals. Dr. Angela Hewlett noted, "This is now changing to a pandemic of the unvaccinated." #Covid_19 #Delta #VaccinesSaveLives https://t.co/mUK0aiO3rc — UNMC Global Center for Health Security (@UNMC_GCHS) July 27, 2021

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy, 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC, 710 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx, 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at several local schools this week:

MONDAY

7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at George Russell Middle School, located at 5304 S. 172nd St.

TUESDAY

12:30-6 p.m. at George Russell Middle School, located at 5304 S. 172nd St.

THURSDAY

8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. at Andersen Middle School, located at 15404 Adams St.

Noon-7 p.m. at Omaha South Middle School, located at 4519 S. 24th St.

Noon-6 p.m. at Bryan Middle School, located at 8210 S. 42nd St.

2-5 p.m. at Butler-Gast YMCA, located at 3501 Ames Ave.

FRIDAY

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bryan Middle School, located at 8210 S. 42nd St.

8-11 a.m. at Andersen Middle School, located at 15404 Adams St.

Noon-6 p.m. at Omaha South Middle School, located at 4519 S. 24th St.

SATURDAY

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Omaha South Middle School, located at 4519 S. 24th St.

9-11 a.m. at Kingdom Builders Christian Center, located at 4039 Charles St.

Noon-3 p.m. at Benson Health at Lake Street Apartments, located at 2400 N. 34th Ave.

2-6 p.m. at Maha Music Festival, held at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village

Around Omaha

DCHD WALK-IN CLINIC: Friday’s walk-in vaccination clinic is canceled for this week.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location is open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County , the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Off-line help

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

TEST NEBRASKA HOTLINE: To get answers about Test Nebraska tests, results, communications, etc., call 402-207-9377.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. Other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

Where to get a test: Douglas County

Vaccine sign-up: Douglas County | Sarpy/Cass | Three Rivers | Nebraska

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Hy-Vee | Walmart | Sam’s Club | Kohll’s

Vaccine dashboard: Nebraska | Iowa

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Douglas County clinics | Nebraska | Nebraska FAQ | Nebraska timeline | Nebraska Phase 1A tiers | Nebraska Phase 1B tiers || Iowa | Pottawattamie County | Mills County | Fremont County

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

