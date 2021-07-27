Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Heat builds in the next couple days as we make a run at 100!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More warmth and humidity is what you’ll encounter out the door today with temps in the 70s and dew point in the 60s. Heat will easily be the story today with highs in the mid 90s this afternoon. Factoring in the humidity, we’ll have heat index values in the 100-105° range during the hottest part of the day (2-6pm).

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Tuesday Heat Index (WOWT)

Wednesday will likely be the hottest day of the week with highs getting very close to 100 degrees. Dew points may be a bit lower but heat index values will still climb close to 105 at their hottest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Heat Index (WOWT)

Thursday still promises to be a hot one but there will be front moving through during the day that will impact just who sees how much heat. Cooler temps will be north, hotter temps will be south. Some places could easily hit 105 with their heat index yet again, especially south of I-80.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Thursday Cold Front (WOWT)

Behind this front, cooler air and several rounds of rain chances enter the forecast right through the weekend!

