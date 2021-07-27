Advertisement

Public school districts around Omaha metro finalize plans on wearing masks

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Westside School District says it will decide by next Tuesday whether students have to wear masks when school starts back up.

In a letter to parents, the district says it is receiving updates from UNMC and the Douglas County Health Department in the next few days. Districts across the Omaha metro are finalizing plans.

Bellevue Public Schools is still working on its plans, while Omaha, Millard, and Elkhorn Public School Districts are planning to make masks optional.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash happened at 8 p.m. July 26, 2021
Omaha Police: Driver dies, passenger’s leg amputated after speeding car crashes into pole
Omaha Police respond to walk-in shooting at CHI Hospital
Antonio Lopez-Tiznado (left) and Karen Barba-Franco (right)
Omaha Police arrest two after finding up to 20 pounds of meth
Nebraska Medicine’s COVID-19 ICU is full for the first time in months prompting a warning from...
Nebraska Medicine COVID ICU fills for the first time in months
U Plaza Shooting Car Window
Police looking for vehicle after shooting in southeast Omaha, one person in custody

Latest News

Tuesday Heat Index
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Heat builds in the next couple days as we make a run at 100!
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Omaha neighbors remain standing in tree danger
Lake Cunningham plans to reopen next week
Tree danger remains standing - 10 pm
Tree danger remains standing - 10 pm