Public school districts around Omaha metro finalize plans on wearing masks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Westside School District says it will decide by next Tuesday whether students have to wear masks when school starts back up.

In a letter to parents, the district says it is receiving updates from UNMC and the Douglas County Health Department in the next few days. Districts across the Omaha metro are finalizing plans.

Bellevue Public Schools is still working on its plans, while Omaha, Millard, and Elkhorn Public School Districts are planning to make masks optional.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.