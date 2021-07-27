Plattsmouth Hy-Vee evacuated after carbon monoxide leak detected

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - A carbon monoxide leak at the Hy-Vee in Plattsmouth prompted an evacuation of the grocery store Tuesday morning.

Authorities said the highest reading was 55 parts per million.

According to the CDC, most people would not experience any symptoms from prolonged carbon monoxide exposure up to 70 ppm, though some heart patients might experience an increase in chest pain at that level.

