One arrested in southeast Omaha shooting, police still looking for another suspect and car

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police have arrested one man in connection to Monday’s shooting.

Montrell William, 21, was arrested for first-degree felony assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, discharge of a firearm and an occupied vehicle, and trespassing. In an ongoing investigation, OPD told 6 News on Monday that the driver of a Ford Explorer was shot in the hand near 30th and U Streets, as it was passing another vehicle.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was taken to the hospital and is having surgery, according to police. Police originally said they were looking for two men and a black Ford Explorer with no plates and a driver-side spotlight in connection with the incident.

Police are now looking for one man but are still looking for the Ford Explorer. Officers say William was booked into Douglas County.

