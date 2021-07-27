Advertisement

Olympics Day 4 highlights: Surfing, soccer, swimming, diving & Simone Biles’ exit

(KFYR)
By NBC Sports
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(NBC) - Watch Tuesday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

MEDAL COUNTS: Tokyo Olympics

SURFING

Why winning gold in surfing means so much to Carissa Moore

Team USA’s Carissa Moore talks about why her gold medal in surfing means that much more to her after growing up in Hawaii.

GYMNASTICS

Simone Biles exits team final after vault

Simone Biles competed in Team USA’s first rotation on vault in the women’s Olympic team final, bailing out of her Amanar and scoring a 13.766 for a 1.5 twist. Shortly after, she withdrew from the team contest.

SOCCER

U.S. women held scoreless by Australia in group stage finale

The United States Women’s National Team registered a scoreless draw against Australia in the last of three Olympic group stage games. The result was enough to advance to the knockout rounds.

DIVING

Parratto, Schnell win synchro silver for first U.S. medal

The American pair of Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell executed their five-dive list with poise to earn silver in the women’s synchronized 10m platform. It was the United States’ first medal of any color in the event.

SWIMMING

Alaska’s Lydia Jacoby wins shock 100 breast gold, beats King

The women’s 100m breaststroke gold medal remains in American hands, but not the expected ones. Defending Olympic champ Lilly King came up shy behind Alaskan teenager Lydia Jacoby in a surprise finish.

Copyright 2021 NBC. All rights reserved.

