Nugent: Big Ten misses great opportunity to help Huskers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With Texas and Oklahoma notifying the Big 12 they do not intend to extend their grant of media rights agreement, the next steps will likely fall in place for a move to the Southeastern Conference.

A missed opportunity for the Big Ten. Even if Oklahoma isn’t a member of the Association of American Universities, a high academic standard that carries weight in the Big Ten. They are the leading academic institutions in the country.

In terms of football, Oklahoma is a leading institution and that’s what conference expansion is all about. If the conference would have brought in Texas and Oklahoma it would have also significantly helped Nebraska. Toward the end of Jim Delaney’s run as commissioner, he told NU sports administration, “We need Nebraska to be Nebraska.”

The Big Ten could have played a big role in helping itself and Nebraska at the same time. Recruiting the state of Texas has almost dried up for the Huskers, and there’s no doubt that has been one of the biggest problems the program has faced since joining the conference.

Especially with Florida and Missouri becoming less reliable for the program.

There’s no doubt Scott Frost is trying to find a new way, it’s the only option at this point. Nebraska is uniquely positioned to take full advantage of NIL with the entire state’s resources focused on one football team. NIL couldn’t happen at a better time, here on an island in the middle of the country.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.