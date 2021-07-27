Advertisement

Nebraska man found with fake passport after crash sentenced to prison

(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska man who crashed his car last year, leading police to find his fake passport among the wreckage, has been sentenced to federal prison.

The Grand Island Independent reported Monday that 31-year-old Jesse Chase Swartz, of North Platte, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for possession of a fraudulent passport. Prosecutors say Swartz’s fraud was discovered on July 29, 2020. when his vehicle crashed and rolled on Interstate 80 in Hamilton County.

Officers who were investigating the crash discovered a passport card with Swartz’s picture on it but bearing a different name. The passport card was later determined to be a fake, and police say Swartz had been using it to avoid being arrested on outstanding warrants.

