Lake Cunningham plans to reopen next week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After being shut down for months, Lake Cunningham finally has a reopening date: Thursday, August 5 at noon.

About a week ago, officials of the Lake Cunningham Development Trust made a major announcement of the reopening coming soon with the partnership with the City of Omaha and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on this $23 million renovation project.

Officials had an event Monday to celebrate with food trucks, activities, giveaways, and much more. The lake will now have online booking available for dates starting on August 5 for campground reservations.

“We are already brainstorming new projects and ideas for future years to continue activation for the park,” says Brook Bench, Executive Director of the Lake Cunningham Development Trust. “We want to be able to provide a fun, safe, and unique Lake Cunningham experience. We encourage everyone to Come Explore the C!”

The staff is offering voluntary boat cleaning to help prevent the spread of zebra mussels species. According to the release, “the boat wash station will be located at Entrance #1 (marina).” These are the days and hours:

Thursday, August 5th: noon - 8:30 p.m.

Friday, August 6th: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday, August 7th: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Further in the release, they say the boat ramp will open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. and everyone is welcome to the boat cleaning service.

“Cunningham campers will also have the opportunity to experience kayak and stand-up paddleboard rentals and classes through Neighborhood Offshore, by booking online,” according to the release.

“We are so excited for the community to come and enjoy the lake and recreation area again,” says Bench. “We hope that people are pleased with the efforts of this project and its renovations. Our staff will continue to pursue the best ways we can serve parkgoers and enhance the park experience for all.”

