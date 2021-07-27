Advertisement

Heartbreaking: Dog chases vehicle after being dumped on the side of a Texas road

Luis Antonio Campos was charged with animal cruelty and given a $5,000 bond.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office charged a 68-year-old man who is accused of abandoning a dog on the side of a road in Texas.

A witness captured it all on video, which was posted on social media and has been viewed more than a million times.

You can see a man get out of a Jeep, take a leash off a Siberian husky, get back in the vehicle and take off – leaving the dog behind, chasing the car.

According to a post on Instagram, the woman who recorded the video called the sheriff’s office to report what had happened. She is a dog rescuer and helped the Siberian husky to safety.

Officials say the dog is in good health and was placed with an animal rescue stakeholder in the area.

Huckleberry Hound Dog Rescues said the husky was placed into a foster home and has been named Nanook.

PUPDATE ON THE PUP... What a day...the pup is safe in his new foster home. The family has named him Nanook. Once he is...

Posted by Huckleberry Hound Dog Rescue of El Paso on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

“These crimes against our voiceless animal victims are taken seriously, and we actively seek to hold suspects accountable for these cruel acts,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

UPDATE::: July 23, 2021 El Paso, Texas – The incident at the intersection of Ascencion and Temperance in El Paso...

Posted by El Paso County Sheriff's Office - EPCSO on Friday, July 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

