Douglas County property tax deadline extended one day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Treasurer has announced a one-day extension to pay the second half of property taxes in 2021.

John Ewing Jr. said owners have through midnight Monday, Aug. 2, to pay the taxes.

All treasurer’s offices, except for the downtown office, will be open until 4:30 p.m. that day to accommodate those who wish to pay in person. They are advised to use the coupon and envelope provided to ensure faster processing.

Most taxpayers have the option to pay their property taxes online. Electronic checks can be used with a small service charge or taxpayers can use a credit card with a heftier fee.

Anyone with questions regarding property tax payments can call 402-444-7103 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

