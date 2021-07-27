Advertisement

Douglas County property tax deadline extended one day

(DONKEYHOTEY)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Treasurer has announced a one-day extension to pay the second half of property taxes in 2021.

John Ewing Jr. said owners have through midnight Monday, Aug. 2, to pay the taxes.

All treasurer’s offices, except for the downtown office, will be open until 4:30 p.m. that day to accommodate those who wish to pay in person. They are advised to use the coupon and envelope provided to ensure faster processing.

Most taxpayers have the option to pay their property taxes online. Electronic checks can be used with a small service charge or taxpayers can use a credit card with a heftier fee.

Anyone with questions regarding property tax payments can call 402-444-7103 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash happened at 8 p.m. July 26, 2021
Omaha Police: Driver dies, passenger’s leg amputated after speeding car crashes into pole
Omaha Police respond to walk-in shooting at CHI Hospital
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second...
Nugent: Big Ten misses great opportunity to help Huskers
Antonio Lopez-Tiznado (left) and Karen Barba-Franco (right)
Omaha Police arrest two after finding up to 20 pounds of meth
Jake Gardner, accused of manslaughter for the shooting death of James Scurlock in May 2020,...
Jake Gardner family files lawsuit against Douglas County, special prosecutor

Latest News

Detailed safety proposals presented at Blackstone meeting
A temporary exhibit featuring art from Samuel Bak is hosted at UNO in 2019. Courtesy:...
Former UNO College of Education building becomes museum featuring Holocaust artist
New Joslyn art museum design
Joslyn Art Musem reveals new building desgin
Blackstone safety improvement ideas - 6:30 pm
Blackstone safety improvement ideas - 6:30 pm
UNO to feature Holocaust artist on campus - 6:30 pm
UNO to feature Holocaust artist on campus - 6:30 pm