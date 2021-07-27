David’s Evening Forecast - Intense heat Wednesday, temperatures near 100

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The hottest weather of this heatwave has rolled into the metro today. Temperatures soaring into the middle and upper 90s, with high humidity levels as well. The humidity pushing the heat index into the 105 to 108 degree range around the metro. Be sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks from the heat if you have to be outdoors for an extended period of time today or tomorrow. Temperatures will not cool much tonight, with lows only falling to around 75. The heat index early Wednesday likely only falls to around 80.

Temperatures may be even hotter Wednesday afternoon, pushing up to near 100 degrees in the metro. Humidity will remain high as well, with the heat index potentially as high as 108 degrees. It will stay hot and humid all evening long, likely still in the 90s through 10pm. A weak cold front will start to push into the area on Thursday, but temperatures likely remain on the hot side, with highs in the middle and upper 90s. Heat index readings could once again top 100 degrees.

Heat Index Forecast (WOWT)

That front will hang out in the area Thursday night into Friday, leading to increasing rain chances. A few showers or storms are possible Friday morning, with drier weather for the afternoon. Temperatures should drop to more seasonal levels, topping out in the upper 80s to around 90. We’ll see a better chance for showers and storms Friday evening into Saturday morning, helping to push the cold front through the area. Behind the front, more pleasant summer weather is expected for the weekend into next week, with highs in the middle to upper 80s through at least next Tuesday.

