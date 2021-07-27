Advertisement

Biden considers requiring federal workers to be vaccinated

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden says that requiring all federal workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus is “under consideration,” as the more infectious Delta variant surges across the United States and a significant chunk of Americans still refuse the shot.

Speaking Tuesday after delivering remarks at the office of the Director of National Intelligence, Biden affirmed that his administration was considering the possibility in response to a reporter’s question.

His comments come the day after the Department of Veterans Affairs became the first federal agency to require its healthcare workers receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Earlier Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki left the door open to more agencies implementing similar requirements, saying that the administration would “continue to look at ways to protect our workforce and save more lives.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash happened at 8 p.m. July 26, 2021
Omaha Police: Driver dies, passenger’s leg amputated after speeding car crashes into pole
Omaha Police respond to walk-in shooting at CHI Hospital
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second...
Nugent: Big Ten misses great opportunity to help Huskers
Antonio Lopez-Tiznado (left) and Karen Barba-Franco (right)
Omaha Police arrest two after finding up to 20 pounds of meth
Jake Gardner, accused of manslaughter for the shooting death of James Scurlock in May 2020,...
Jake Gardner family files lawsuit against Douglas County, special prosecutor

Latest News

Detailed safety proposals presented at Blackstone meeting
Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.
2 charged after infant found with third-degree burns, broken arm
Nearly 80 massive wildfires are raging across America right now with nearly 3 million acres...
Wildfire scorched earth nearing 3 million acres
A temporary exhibit featuring art from Samuel Bak is hosted at UNO in 2019. Courtesy:...
Former UNO College of Education building becomes museum featuring Holocaust artist
New Joslyn art museum design
Joslyn Art Musem reveals new building desgin