4 people injured after deck collapse in suburban Omaha

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) - Four people were injured when a second-floor outdoor deck collapsed during a barbecue in suburban Omaha, trapping the people and leaving serious burns on one woman when a hot charcoal grill fell on her.

First responders said the incident happened around 9 p.m. Sunday at a home in Bellevue. Officials say several people were on the deck when it collapsed, causing them to fall 10- to 12-feet to the ground.

Four people, including the woman with first- and second-degree burns, were taken to local hospitals. Officials say some people at the scene declined treatment.

