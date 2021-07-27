Advertisement

2 charged after infant found with third-degree burns, broken arm

By Gray News Staff and 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Police have arrested two people on child neglect charges after police discovered an 11-month-old child had suffered severe burns and other injuries.

Evansville police tell WFIE the infant’s father, Khauyl Hunter, and his girlfriend, Aisha Kinyanjui, were arrested Tuesday after investigators discovered the girl’s condition a day earlier at a gas station.

The infant was taken to a hospital by ambulance, where doctors said the baby suffered third-degree burns on 15% of her body, mainly on her face and buttocks. They also discovered the child was suffering from a broken left arm.

The burns were so severe, the baby was taken to a hospital in Indianapolis. The child also suffered from dehydration and appeared to be wearing a diaper that had been soiled for several days.

Hunter and Kinyanjui were placed in the Vanderburgh County Jail, where records show both are being held without bond.

Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.
Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.(Vanderburgh Co. Jail)

Sgt. Anna Gray said more charges could be on the way with a medical examiner’s report pending.

Gray said that they need to use the information from that report and continue investigating to determine how the baby got the broken arm, why she was dehydrated and how long she had been in such poor condition.

As part of the investigation, she said they will be interviewing everyone involved in the child’s life to try and determine how it got to this point.

Gray took the opportunity to remind people that they should report any suspected abuse they happen to see.

She explained that being extra cautious isn’t an issue when it comes to the welfare of a child.

“If it’s nothing at the end of the day, then okay, we looked into a situation and it was legit and it was fine,” she said. “But if it’s not and there’s child abuse, then that’s one child that we could save.”

Copyright 2021 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash happened at 8 p.m. July 26, 2021
Omaha Police: Driver dies, passenger’s leg amputated after speeding car crashes into pole
Omaha Police respond to walk-in shooting at CHI Hospital
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second...
Nugent: Big Ten misses great opportunity to help Huskers
Antonio Lopez-Tiznado (left) and Karen Barba-Franco (right)
Omaha Police arrest two after finding up to 20 pounds of meth
Jake Gardner, accused of manslaughter for the shooting death of James Scurlock in May 2020,...
Jake Gardner family files lawsuit against Douglas County, special prosecutor

Latest News

Detailed safety proposals presented at Blackstone meeting
Nearly 80 massive wildfires are raging across America right now with nearly 3 million acres...
Wildfire scorched earth nearing 3 million acres
A temporary exhibit featuring art from Samuel Bak is hosted at UNO in 2019. Courtesy:...
Former UNO College of Education building becomes museum featuring Holocaust artist
New Joslyn art museum design
Joslyn Art Musem reveals new building desgin