Wrong-way driver causes three-vehicle crash, Omaha Police report

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A wrong-way driver on Northwest Radial Highway caused a three-vehicle crash that blocked the southbound lanes of a stretch of the roadway Monday morning.

Omaha Police said the driver of a car was driving northbound in the southbound lanes near the intersection with Decatur Street. The crash, involving two cars and a minivan, was reported at about 8:30 a.m.

Two injuries, both non-life threatening, were reported as a result of the crash.

