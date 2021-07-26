Advertisement

Wrong-way driver causes three-vehicle crash, Omaha Police report

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A wrong-way driver on Northwest Radial Highway caused a three-vehicle crash that blocked the southbound lanes of a stretch of the roadway Monday morning.

Omaha Police said the driver of a car was driving northbound in the southbound lanes near the intersection with Decatur Street. The crash, involving two cars and a minivan, was reported at about 8:30 a.m.

Two injuries, both non-life threatening, were reported as a result of the crash.

