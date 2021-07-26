Advertisement

Tokyo Olympics preview: Opening Ceremonies & podium training

(KFYR)
By NBC Sports
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(NBC) - Get a look at podium training ahead of the Opening Ceremonies,

MEDAL COUNTS: Tokyo Olympics

OPENING CEREMONY

Why the U.S. will have two flag bearers for the first time

As male and female flag bearers from every delegation in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games prepare to take the field for a historic Opening Ceremony, relive the storied history of American female flag bearers.

GYMNASTICS

Podium Training: Biles practices Yurchenko double pike

Simone Biles practiced her historic new vault, a Yurchenko double pike, at women’s Olympic gymnastics podium training. If she lands the vault in competition, it will be named after her.

Podium Training: Suni Lee prepares dazzling bars routine

Suni Lee, a favorite to make the Olympic podium on the uneven bars, practiced her routine at women’s podium training.

BASKETBALL

Sue Bird: Legendary Olympian and point guard

Teammates praise basketball star Sue Bird on Wednesday and reflect on the point guard’s legendary status as the Olympian chases an unprecedented fifth gold medal with Team USA.

SOCCER

Sweden hands USWNT shocking 3-0 loss in first group match

The United States had no answers for Sweden’s constant attacking pressure as the defending World Cup champions suffered a rare and sobering defeat Wednesday to begin Olympic play.

Copyright 2021 NBC. All rights reserved.

Catch up on the Games
Olympics Opening ceremonies

Watch highlights from the Opening Ceremonies: Lighting the torch, flag-bearers & pictograms.

Most Read

Omaha Police respond to walk-in shooting at CHI Hospital
Omaha police are investigating a crash at 124th & Center St.
Omaha Police investigating overnight crash
Antonio Lopez-Tiznado (left) and Karen Barba-Franco (right)
Omaha Police arrest two after finding up to 20 pounds of meth
Lincoln Police: Missing 13-year-old found safe
Pawnee Lake in Lancaster County, Neb.
Nebraska issues health alerts for 5 public lakes

Latest News

Kim Bui, of Germany, performs on the vault during the women's artistic gymnastic qualifications...
Olympic broadcasters curb sexual images of female athletes
Olympics Day 3 highlights: Swimming, softball, gymnastics & shooting
Amber English, left, and Vincent Hancock, both of the United States, celebrate taking the gold...
Hancock, English give Americans a skeet sweep at Tokyo Games
Silver medalist Rayssa Leal of Brazil, left, congratulates gold medal winner Momiji Nishiya of...
At Tokyo Olympics, skateboarding teens blaze trail for women