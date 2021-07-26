Tokyo Olympics preview: Opening Ceremonies & podium training

(NBC) - Get a look at podium training ahead of the Opening Ceremonies,

OPENING CEREMONY

Why the U.S. will have two flag bearers for the first time

As male and female flag bearers from every delegation in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games prepare to take the field for a historic Opening Ceremony, relive the storied history of American female flag bearers.

GYMNASTICS

Podium Training: Biles practices Yurchenko double pike

Simone Biles practiced her historic new vault, a Yurchenko double pike, at women’s Olympic gymnastics podium training. If she lands the vault in competition, it will be named after her.

Podium Training: Suni Lee prepares dazzling bars routine

Suni Lee, a favorite to make the Olympic podium on the uneven bars, practiced her routine at women’s podium training.

BASKETBALL

Sue Bird: Legendary Olympian and point guard

Teammates praise basketball star Sue Bird on Wednesday and reflect on the point guard’s legendary status as the Olympian chases an unprecedented fifth gold medal with Team USA.

SOCCER

Sweden hands USWNT shocking 3-0 loss in first group match

The United States had no answers for Sweden’s constant attacking pressure as the defending World Cup champions suffered a rare and sobering defeat Wednesday to begin Olympic play.

