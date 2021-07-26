Seven people hurt in one-vehicle crash in southwest Iowa

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Mills County deputies investigated a one-car crash over the weekend after several people in the vehicle were hurt.

At about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Mills County dispatch received a call about a crash that occurred near the intersection of Mahaffey and Levi roads. First responders said there were seven people in the vehicle, including five children ages 5 months to 13 years old, and all were transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center by helicopter and/or ambulance, according to a Monday release from the Mills County Sheriff’s Office.

Three of the children were lying in the bed of the vehicle unrestrained at the time of the accident, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation. Glenwood Police, Fremon County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Glenwood and Pacific fire and rescue units as well as Life Net assisted in the incident, the release states.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.