Police looking for vehicle after shooting in southeast Omaha, one person in custody

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Monday afternoon in southeast Omaha.

Omaha Police Lt. Allen Strabu told 6 News that they do have one person in custody that is currently being booked. He also says they are not sure if he’s the shooter.

There were also reports of 15 shots fired that started on 28th Street. Multiple witnesses are being interviewed on the shooting and officers expect the investigation to last all night.

One in custody, as Omaha Police continue search for those responsible for South Omaha neighborhood gunfire in the U Plaza at 28th and 30th St. One man with gunshot injuries in hand and leg, not believed to be life-threatening. More details at 10:00 p.m. on #wowt pic.twitter.com/viZNwgBtTG — Brent Weber (@BrentWeberNews) July 27, 2021

Earlier OPD told 6 News that the driver of a Ford Explorer was shot in the hand near 30th and U streets, as it was passing another vehicle. The victim, a 32-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is having surgery, according to police.

The 32-year-old was injured from two gunshot wounds. Police originally said they’re looking for two men and a black Ford Explorer with no plates and a driver-side spotlight in connection with the incident.

Police now looking for one man but are still looking for the Ford Explorer.

