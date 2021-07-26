OPPD running internal interview to largest outage in history

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nearly 190,000 homes and businesses lost power on July 10th, making it one of the worst storms in 24 years.

Now OPPD is conducting an internal review. They’ll examine whether improvements can be made, not only to its response but also prevention.

Things like burying lines and tree trimming. The largest outage in OPPD history left some customers without electricity for a week.

We expect to learn the preliminary results of the review at OPPD’s board meeting next month.

OPPD employees in the field and behind the scenes, appreciate the outpouring of support we received after the July 10 storm. This was the biggest storm—in terms of outage numbers—in OPPD's history. Watch this video as customers and employees share their stories of storm recovery. Posted by Omaha Public Power District on Friday, July 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.