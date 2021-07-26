OPPD running internal interview to largest outage in history
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nearly 190,000 homes and businesses lost power on July 10th, making it one of the worst storms in 24 years.
Now OPPD is conducting an internal review. They’ll examine whether improvements can be made, not only to its response but also prevention.
Things like burying lines and tree trimming. The largest outage in OPPD history left some customers without electricity for a week.
We expect to learn the preliminary results of the review at OPPD’s board meeting next month.
