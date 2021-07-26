Omaha Police arrest two after finding up to 20 pounds of meth

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In an investigation, detectives with the Omaha Police Department’s South Gang Suppression Unit arrested two people accused of trafficking up to 20 pounds of meth.

Antonio Lopez-Tiznado and Karen Barba-Franco were both arrested after meth was found during an apartment search. In a traffic stop on Monday, July 19, in the area of South 42nd Street and D Street, police discovered about two pounds of meth, and “three occupants were contacted,” according to the release.

After the traffic stop, there was a court-authorized search warrant to an apartment near South 29th Street and Mason Street. In this search is where police found about 18 pounds of meth.

