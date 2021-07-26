Advertisement

Omaha Police arrest two after finding up to 20 pounds of meth

Antonio Lopez-Tiznado (left) and Karen Barba-Franco (right)
Antonio Lopez-Tiznado (left) and Karen Barba-Franco (right)(PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In an investigation, detectives with the Omaha Police Department’s South Gang Suppression Unit arrested two people accused of trafficking up to 20 pounds of meth.

Antonio Lopez-Tiznado and Karen Barba-Franco were both arrested after meth was found during an apartment search. In a traffic stop on Monday, July 19, in the area of South 42nd Street and D Street, police discovered about two pounds of meth, and “three occupants were contacted,” according to the release.

After the traffic stop, there was a court-authorized search warrant to an apartment near South 29th Street and Mason Street. In this search is where police found about 18 pounds of meth.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone tower built in the middle of a sidewalk upsets Omaha neighborhood
Omaha closing its outdoor public pools early Friday
Pawnee Lake in Lancaster County, Neb.
Nebraska issues health alerts for 5 public lakes
Council Bluffs business owner found guilty in total of eight counts of sex abuse involving minors and adults
Abandoned funeral home leaves stain in South Omaha neighborhood

Latest News

Nebraska State Fair 2021 tickets on sale
The Next 5 Days
Mallory’s Forecast Update - Hottest weather arrives by midweek
Rainbow Skate hosts inaugural fundraising event for Omaha organizations
Sunday, July 25th
Mallory's Sunday Afternoon Forecast