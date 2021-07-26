Advertisement

Omaha man fined, on probation for posting neo-Nazi stickers near Jewish temple

Published: Jul. 26, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man caught posting neo-Nazi recruitment stickers to two poles near a synagogue in southwest Omaha earlier this year pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors Monday.

Jonathan Ziegler, 30, pleaded guilty to property damage and hate intimidation, receiving a year of probation and a $200 fine. The other two charges filed against him were dropped.

Ziegler was arrested April 23 after police said security video showed him affixing 4-by-6-inch stickers on the poles along Sterling Hills Drive, about 20 feet east of Temple Israel’s parking lot entrance.

