Advertisement

Man fatally shoots ex-wife, man at Houston soccer field

By KTRK staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A youth soccer tournament in Texas turned deadly Sunday.

Authorities said about 100 people were at the tournament when a gunman opened fire amid a domestic dispute.

A pregnant woman and her boyfriend died.

The woman was with two children at the time of the shooting. They were not injured.

Family members say the woman and her boyfriend were arguing with her ex-husband when he pulled the trigger. He then fled the scene.

About two hours later, family members said they received a text from him saying he planned to kill himself.

Deputies later found his body with a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a home about 10 miles from the field.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police respond to walk-in shooting at CHI Hospital
Omaha police are investigating a crash at 124th & Center St.
Omaha Police investigating overnight crash
Antonio Lopez-Tiznado (left) and Karen Barba-Franco (right)
Omaha Police arrest two after finding up to 20 pounds of meth
Lincoln Police: Missing 13-year-old found safe
Pawnee Lake in Lancaster County, Neb.
Nebraska issues health alerts for 5 public lakes

Latest News

A spawning salmon jumps as water flows over a small dam that has trapped fall leaves, Thursday,...
Warming rivers in US West killing fish, imperiling industry
When asphalt reaches 140°, paw burns can occur after just one minute!
Heat Safety: Protecting our children and pets
Denis McDonough, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, testifies before the Senate Committee on...
VA mandates COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi poses in his office during an interview with The...
Biden says US combat mission in Iraq to conclude in 2021
A recent study conducted by Unchained At Last, an organization dedicated to ending forced and...
New York to become 6th state to ban child marriage in the United States