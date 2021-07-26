Lincoln man arrested for January shootings

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Lincoln man was arrested for several shootings that occurred in January after evidence revealed that his gun was used in the shootings.

Lincoln Police were called to the 1700 block of South Street on a weapons violation on Jan. 7 around 10 p.m. When officers arrived, they found that several people had been inside a residence when shots were fired into the home. Officers recovered 9mm shell casings, processed the scene, interviewed witnesses, and canvassed the area for video evidence. Officers observed several bullet holes in the residence that penetrated interior walls.

That same night just before 11 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of Baldwin on a report of gunshots fired into a residence. When officers arrived, they contacted several people who reported that while inside the home they heard gunshots and saw bullets coming into the residence. Officers recovered 9mm shell casings that were the same brand as the ones from the previous shooting. Officers interviewed witnesses, processed the scene for evidence, and canvassed the area for video.

Just before midnight that night, officers were sent to the 100 block of N 27th Street on a report of gunshots heard. When they arrived, they found damage from bullets to an apartment building. Officers recovered 9mm shell casings in an alley and contacted a tenant who heard the gunshots. Officers processed the scene for evidence and canvassed the area.

In the earlier cases, witnesses described a white SUV fleeing the area at a high rate of speed after the gun shots were heard. As officers were responding to the call in the 100 block of N 27th Street, an officer observed a silver Nissan Versa in the 300 block of N 27th and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver, a 20-year-old female, was found to have a suspended driver’s license and the vehicle was towed per department policy. During an inventory search of the vehicle, officers located a 9mm handgun under the front passenger seat where 22-year-old Dontaiven Drappeaux had been seated. As officers approached Drappeaux about the handgun, he took off running.

After a short foot chase, he was taken into custody and arrested for Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Obstructing a Police Officer. Officers located a fanny pack on his person that contained 9mm bullets that were the same brand as those fired in these incidents. The casings were submitted to the stated lab, and it was determined that they were fired from the gun located in the vehicle.

Investigators contacted Drappeaux at his residence in the 900 block of S 29th Street on July 23 just after 6 p.m. and arrested him for three counts of Discharge a Firearm Near a Building and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony.

