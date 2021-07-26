Advertisement

Handgun confiscated at Omaha airport checkpoint

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - TSA personnel said Monday that a handgun was found over the weekend at a security checkpoint at Eppley Airfield.

According to Mike Fowler, the airport’s TSA federal security director, security found and confiscated a 9mm gun and an ammunition magazine containing bullets at one of the airport’s checkpoints.

The passenger was questioned but later allowed to travel, he said. The man told authorities he was unaware of the rules regarding weapons and air travel.

Fowler said incidents like this happen about once a month and that the handling of each situation is left up to airport police.

TSA suggests that passengers traveling with weapons should put them — unloaded — in a locked, hard-sided case and declare them to the airline while handing them over as checked luggage.

Kevin Westhues contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash happened at 8 p.m. July 26, 2021
Omaha Police: Driver dies, passenger’s leg amputated after speeding car crashes into pole
Omaha Police respond to walk-in shooting at CHI Hospital
Antonio Lopez-Tiznado (left) and Karen Barba-Franco (right)
Omaha Police arrest two after finding up to 20 pounds of meth
Nebraska Medicine’s COVID-19 ICU is full for the first time in months prompting a warning from...
Nebraska Medicine COVID ICU fills for the first time in months
U Plaza Shooting Car Window
Police looking for vehicle after shooting in southeast Omaha, one person in custody

Latest News

Tuesday Heat Index
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Heat builds in the next couple days as we make a run at 100!
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Omaha neighbors remain standing in tree danger
Lake Cunningham plans to reopen next week
Tree danger remains standing - 10 pm
Tree danger remains standing - 10 pm