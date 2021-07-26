Handgun confiscated at Omaha airport checkpoint

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - TSA personnel said Monday that a handgun was found over the weekend at a security checkpoint at Eppley Airfield.

According to Mike Fowler, the airport’s TSA federal security director, security found and confiscated a 9mm gun and an ammunition magazine containing bullets at one of the airport’s checkpoints.

The passenger was questioned but later allowed to travel, he said. The man told authorities he was unaware of the rules regarding weapons and air travel.

Fowler said incidents like this happen about once a month and that the handling of each situation is left up to airport police.

TSA suggests that passengers traveling with weapons should put them — unloaded — in a locked, hard-sided case and declare them to the airline while handing them over as checked luggage.

—

Kevin Westhues contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.