Advertisement

Hancock, English give Americans a skeet sweep at Tokyo Games

Amber English, left, and Vincent Hancock, both of the United States, celebrate taking the gold...
Amber English, left, and Vincent Hancock, both of the United States, celebrate taking the gold medal in the women's and men's skeet at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — It’s a skeet sweep for the United States.

Vincent Hancock gave the Americans a sweep in skeet at the Tokyo Olympics by winning his third gold medal about an hour after Amber English won women’s gold.

Hancock is the first skeet shooter to win three golds and set an Olympic record by hitting 59 of 60 targets.

He won in Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012 but had a disappointing finish in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

English hit 56 of 60 shots to win gold in her first Games after she just missed making the U.S. team in two previous Olympics.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police respond to walk-in shooting at CHI Hospital
Omaha police are investigating a crash at 124th & Center St.
Omaha Police investigating overnight crash
Antonio Lopez-Tiznado (left) and Karen Barba-Franco (right)
Omaha Police arrest two after finding up to 20 pounds of meth
Lincoln Police: Missing 13-year-old found safe
Pawnee Lake in Lancaster County, Neb.
Nebraska issues health alerts for 5 public lakes

Latest News

A spawning salmon jumps as water flows over a small dam that has trapped fall leaves, Thursday,...
Warming rivers in US West killing fish, imperiling industry
When asphalt reaches 140°, paw burns can occur after just one minute!
Heat Safety: Protecting our children and pets
Denis McDonough, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, testifies before the Senate Committee on...
VA mandates COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi poses in his office during an interview with The...
Biden says US combat mission in Iraq to conclude in 2021
A recent study conducted by Unchained At Last, an organization dedicated to ending forced and...
New York to become 6th state to ban child marriage in the United States