Missouri River bridge near Nebraska City closed to truck traffic for ‘rehab project’

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Starting Monday, commercial and heavy trucks as well as other heavy-load traffic will not be allowed on the Missouri River bridge at Highway 2 near Nebraska City.

The closing, expected to last about a month, will enable NDOT crews to begin work on “a planned rehabilitation project” on the Nebraska side of the bridge, according to a release from the department.

The restriction is being made “out of an abundance of caution for the traveling public,” NDOT said in its news release. The Iowa Department of Transportation is working closely with NDOT to close the bridge to semi-trucks exiting off I-29 onto Highway 2.

“This bridge is totally safe for vehicles to travel on. The ideas of keeping the semi-trucks off is to allow the repairs and rehab to be a lot more efficient,” said Austin Yates, Traffic Operations Engineer Iowa Department of Transportation.

The closure catching truckers like Scott Aubuchon off guard. “I didn’t have any kind of, nobody told me anything, there wasn’t anything up there by the bridges that said it was shut down,” said Aubuchon, who was heading from Kansas to Lexington, NE. “I pulled up here and they made me turn around.”

Anywhere from 1,500 to 2,000 semi-trucks pass over the Missouri River bridge each day.

“It’s a critical freight link locally, regionally, and even nationally it’s a great cutoff route from Lincoln to Nebraska City,” said Yates.

Highway 34 between Bellevue, NE, and Glenwood, IA is one of the detour routes, the other is at Highway 136 near Rock Port, MO.

“They told me I have to go about 20 miles out of my way so it’s going out put be about an hour behind my schedule which will make me late for my load,” said Aubuchon.

NDOT said announcements of Interstate 29 detours are coming soon. People can stay updated with information at 511.Nebraska.Gov or on the Nebraska 511 app.

