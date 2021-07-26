Advertisement

Bezos offers NASA billions for lunar mission contract

By CNN
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The race is on to get back to the moon.

Jeff Bezos is offering NASA up to $2 billion if his rocket company is given a contract for a second human landing system (HLS) to Earth’s nearest neighbor.

In April, the space agency awarded an HLS contract to SpaceX, the company owned by Tesla founder Elon Musk.

Bezos wants to provide a second option.

If granted, Bezos and Blue Origin would build another lunar lander to put astronauts back on the moon for the first time since 1972.

In a proposal sent to NASA on Monday, the Amazon founder said he will waive any payments for the next two fiscal years – up to $2 billion.

“Unlike Apollo, our approach is designed to be sustainable and to grow into permanent, affordable lunar operations,” Bezos said in an open letter to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

Blue Origin launched its first flight with people into space this month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police respond to walk-in shooting at CHI Hospital
Omaha police are investigating a crash at 124th & Center St.
Omaha Police investigating overnight crash
Antonio Lopez-Tiznado (left) and Karen Barba-Franco (right)
Omaha Police arrest two after finding up to 20 pounds of meth
Lincoln Police: Missing 13-year-old found safe
Pawnee Lake in Lancaster County, Neb.
Nebraska issues health alerts for 5 public lakes

Latest News

A spawning salmon jumps as water flows over a small dam that has trapped fall leaves, Thursday,...
Warming rivers in US West killing fish, imperiling industry
When asphalt reaches 140°, paw burns can occur after just one minute!
Heat Safety: Protecting our children and pets
Denis McDonough, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, testifies before the Senate Committee on...
VA mandates COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi poses in his office during an interview with The...
Biden says US combat mission in Iraq to conclude in 2021
A recent study conducted by Unchained At Last, an organization dedicated to ending forced and...
New York to become 6th state to ban child marriage in the United States