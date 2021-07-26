Almost 30,000 school supplies donated to Stuff the Bus

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last week people donated school supplies by the busload and on Monday, we have the totals. One item nearly doubled from 2020.

“Pencils, markers, crayons, highlighters, notebooks, backpacks, rulers, protractors, colored pencils, pens. How could I forget folders, we got lots of folders for kids to get to.”

Volunteers with Collective For Youth and other partners separated the donations and filled each box with a list of school supplies. The supplies will be given out to 11 different nonprofit partners around the city to be handed out to families in need.

“Oftentimes those partners bring them to back-to-school nights, in those schools, and provide supplies to those families looking for help. When school starts, every kid wants to have new supplies to start their year and it makes them excited and really gets them enthused about going back to school.”

In addition to the nearly 30,000 supplies donated, our generous community gave almost $700 in cash donations.

