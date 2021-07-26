Advertisement

Omaha Police: Driver dies, passenger’s leg amputated after speeding car crashes into pole

Crash happened at 8 p.m. July 26, 2021
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person was killed and two others were injured Sunday evening after a speeding car swerved on Ames Avenue near 31st Street.

Omaha Police said they want to hear from witnesses but have determined that the 2008 Chevy Malibu was eastbound when it swerved left, crossed the oncoming lanes at 31st Street, left the roadway, and struck a traffic signal pole.

The driver, 24-year-old Akyma McWilliams, died at a hospital. A front-seat passenger was treated for an amputated leg injury and lacerations to his chest; and a rear-seat passenger was treated for lacerations to his legs, according to the OPD report.

The crash, reported just before 8 p.m. Sunday, closed between 30th and 33rd streets along Ames Avenue for about three hours.

