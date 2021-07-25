Salvation Army arrange cooling centers around Omaha metro in preparation for heatwave

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In preparation for the upcoming heatwave this week, the Salvation Army will have cooling centers in the Omaha metro for people to beat the heat.

These centers will be air-conditioned and they will offer cold bottled water. Officials say these centers are open when it’s extremely hot. Here are the cooling centers and their hours.

Kroc Center: 2825 Y St. Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

North Corps: 2424 Pratt St. Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Citadel Corps: 3738 Cuming St. Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The Salvation Army Burrows Center is all giving out boxed fans through September 3 for anyone in need. They say everyone is eligible but it’s preferred for people 50 and older and people who are disabled.

Officials say to call 402-898-5860 for any questions. They ask to bring these items in order to receive a fan:

Photo ID Social Security card or birth certificate Proof of address within the last 30 days

