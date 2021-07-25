Advertisement

Police investigate fatal shooting in Hastings

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Nebraska town of Hastings.

The shooting was reported shortly before 10 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived at the home on South Pine Avenue, they found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound dead inside.

The victim was identified as Santinorey Adalberto Gonzalez of Harvard, Nebraska. Details about the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately released and no arrests were reported, but officials said there was no threat to the public.

Police initially detained a person of interest in the case, but later released that person. Hastings Police and the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating, and an autopsy will be performed on Monday.

