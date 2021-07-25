People attend the Nebraska Brick Days at Mid-America Center

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The possibilities with Legos are endless. People filled up the Mid-America Center for the Nebraska Brick Days.

“People have traveled all across the United States to showcase some cool creations that are all made out of Legos,” said Daniel Schmidt.

The event features 15,000 square feet of custom Lego displays, interactive Lego sets, and Lego pieces for people to purchase. The display has many people in aw.

“It’s amazing how creative everybody is. Even like the large towns that they have. Not just like one thing but a collection of everything put together,” said Dustin Waderich.

With an event like this, you’re never too young or old.

“Kids and adults love it. You can put together it when you’re a little kid, as an adult, you can put it together with your family. It’s an all-ages sort of toy,” said Schmidt.

The all-ages aspect of Legos is what makes it fun for Dustin Waderich and his son.

“I mean I played with Legos all the time when I was a kid and now I get to introduce it to him. It’s just revisiting them all over again,” said Waderich.

His son Henry has had a blast at Brick Days because of the hands-on activities.

“Well, because I’ve been racing on that thing,” said Henry Wadercich.

The turnout at the Nebraska Brick Days event goes to show how Legos continues to grow and become more and more popular.

”It’s just an attestment to how cool the toy is and how much people really enjoy it and are enthusiast about it.”

