Omaha Police respond to walk-in shooting at CHI Hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are in an ongoing investigation of a shooting on Saturday night.

Officers went to the CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - University Campus on Cuming Street and met a 22-year-old woman. She was transferred to Bergan Mercy for treatment and officials say her injuries are non-life-threatening.

The woman says, “she was walking in the area of 16th and Binney when she was shot by an unknown suspect,” according to the release.

