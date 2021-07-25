Omaha Police investigating overnight crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are investigating a crash at 124th & Center that sent one person to the hospital.

The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. Soon after, police arrested a juvenile a few blocks from the crash site.

Police arrested a juvenile not far from the scene of an accident. (John Gutowski)

OPD tells 6 News they are investigating if the juvenile was possibly involved in the crash. Right now, their investigation is ongoing.

