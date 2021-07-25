Omaha Police investigating overnight crash
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are investigating a crash at 124th & Center that sent one person to the hospital.
The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. Soon after, police arrested a juvenile a few blocks from the crash site.
OPD tells 6 News they are investigating if the juvenile was possibly involved in the crash. Right now, their investigation is ongoing.
