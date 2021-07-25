Omaha man taken to hospital after overnight shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a Sunday morning shooting.

Police were called to a shooting at North 56th Street and NW Radial Hwy. A 42-year-old man was taken to Nebraska Medical Center and officials say his injuries are non-life-threatening.

According to the release, the man said he “was walking in the area when an unknown suspect shot him.”

