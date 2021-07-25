Advertisement

Omaha man taken to hospital after overnight shooting

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a Sunday morning shooting.

Police were called to a shooting at North 56th Street and NW Radial Hwy. A 42-year-old man was taken to Nebraska Medical Center and officials say his injuries are non-life-threatening.

According to the release, the man said he “was walking in the area when an unknown suspect shot him.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone tower built in the middle of a sidewalk upsets Omaha neighborhood
Omaha closing its outdoor public pools early Friday
Pawnee Lake in Lancaster County, Neb.
Nebraska issues health alerts for 5 public lakes
Council Bluffs business owner found guilty in total of eight counts of sex abuse involving minors and adults
Abandoned funeral home leaves stain in South Omaha neighborhood

Latest News

Antonio Lopez-Tiznado (left) and Karen Barba-Franco (right)
Omaha Police arrest two after finding up to 20 pounds of meth
Nebraska State Fair 2021 tickets on sale
The Next 5 Days
Mallory’s Forecast Update - Hottest weather arrives by midweek
Rainbow Skate hosts inaugural fundraising event for Omaha organizations
Sunday, July 25th
Mallory's Sunday Afternoon Forecast