Omaha family asks for help from the community after father’s murder gone unsolved for 12 years

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For twelve years, Christopher Dickson’s family has been searching for answers.

“It’s a wound that never heals.”

Dickson’s widow, Deborah Taylor, says she still doesn’t know what exactly happened on July 21st of 2009.

“Well we’ve heard stories but somebody tried to rob him and they killed him,” said Taylor.

Dickson left behind seven children.

“He was a wonderful husband. He was a wonderful father. He was a son. He was a brother. He was an uncle. He was a wonderful man. He was really hard working. A grandfather. He didn’t get a chance to meet his grandchildren,” said LaQuinta Dickson, Dickson’s second-oldest child.

Every year the entire family gets together to remember the man they loved so much. They invited the community to join in on the block party.

While they celebrate the life of Dickson, they want people to know the crime is still unsolved.

“If it was your family member you would want somebody to speak up and help resolve something of this magnitude so that’s our goal. We want justice,” said Dickson.

The family hopes after all this time someone remembers something and tells the police.

“It would give us some closure. At least to know that the person who did this horrendous crime is behind bars.”

If you have any information on the death of Christopher Dickson please call Crimestoppers at 402-444-stop.

