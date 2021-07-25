Advertisement

Olympics Opening Ceremonies highlights: Lighting the torch, flag-bearers, pictograms

(KFYR)
By NBC Sports
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(NBC) - Here are the highlights from the Opening Ceremonies at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Friday, July 23.

MEDAL COUNTS: Tokyo Olympics

Opening Ceremony marks start of 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Look back at some of the top moments from the Opening Ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, including acts showcasing Japanese culture, the Parade of Nations and more.

Riilio Rii joins Pita Taufatofua in oiled Opening Ceremony

Pita Taufatofua carried the flag for Tonga in his third straight Olympics. He wasn’t the only athlete donning oil and no shirt as Vanuatu’s Riilio Rii joined the trend.

Team USA flagbearers mic’d up during Opening Ceremony

Athletes from Team USA celebrate while walking in the Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony. Flagbearers Sue Bird and Eddy Alvarez speak to Mike Tirico about their hometowns, their parents, and making history at the Olympics.

Performers’ pictograms embody 50 Olympic disciplines

In the span of less than five minutes, some very talented performers embody 50 Olympic disciplines from 41 sports via pictograms.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka lights the Olympic cauldron

The Olympic torch is handed off to healthcare professionals and natural disaster survivors before it’s passed to four-time Grand Slam-winning tennis star Naomi Osaka, who ultimately lights the cauldron.

